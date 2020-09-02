Looking for a wedding location? Sackets Harbor Ballroom might the perfect spot

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Margaret Jane Coe of Sackets Harbor Ballroom sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss what Living Local means to her in this business spotlight.

Margaret is the owner of the ballroom. She also teaches hospitality services at BOCES, which allows her to use her expertise to instruct her students and help nearlyweds plan for their big day.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom is a historical site in the village of Sackets Harbor.

The ballroom is currently the location for micro weddings as brides and grooms search for an elegant way to have a small wedding. The ballroom is also a great location for renewals and elopements, which can be executed within a month or two.

When asked what Living Local means to her, Margaret said it’s about bringing local businesses together to provide services for guests of the ballroom. “I feel that it is my part to be part of the community,” she said.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

