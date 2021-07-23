DEC urges hikers to take Cranberry Lake seriously

CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Cranberry Lake 50 trail is a 50-mile loop around Cranberry Lake in the town of Clifton in St. Lawrence County, and the DEC has provided tips for hikers looking to hike the trail.

The DEC is urging hikers interested to take the trail very seriously and to follow the recommendations below before hiking the trail:

Plan ahead – learn more about the Cranberry Lake 50 trail and how to prepare for your hike.

This is not a single day experience. Be prepared for a minimum of three to four days on trail and primitive camping along the way.

Be realistic about your fitness and skill levels. Practice hiking on shorter trails and camping at front country locations before you dive in.

Do not overestimate your abilities or underestimate mother nature. Allow for more time than you think you will need, and turn back if the weather gets bad.

There is no official loop direction, though most hikers move clockwise around the lake. Decide on your route ahead of time, and leave your specific plans with a trusted friend or family member before you go.

Be respectful – the trail crosses both private and state lands. Stick to the trail and designated primitive sites.

Unfortunately, the special blue “Cranberry Lake 50” trail markers are often stolen as souvenirs, which makes it very difficult for those that rely on the markers for wayfinding. Leave all markers where you find them.

Know what to do if you get lost.

To learn more about how to properly prepare for a hike, those interested can check out the DEC’s Love Our NY Lands webpage.