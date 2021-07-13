Loon count to be held on the St. Lawrence River this weekend

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help count loons this weekend in the Thousand Islands region.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust and the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation are hosting the Annual Loon Census.

Annually, this count helps to collect data from across Northern New York to study the waterfowl species.

According to TILT, participants will record data in specific location of their choice, which can be on a beach, by kayak or boat, from a park or on a dock. They will then fill out a form distributed by the Land Trust through email.

Following the count, participants will submit the form to TILT and all data will be entered into the ACLC system.

Volunteers will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win hand-painted loon paddle.

Interested volunteers will need to sign up in advance by calling the TILT office at 315-686-5345, emailing volunteer@tilandtrust.org,