Lori Gervera Team makes special donation to local first responders as part of annual RED Day campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lori Gervera Team of Keller Williams Northern New York made a donation to first responders today as part of their annual campaign to give back to the community.

RED Day is the annual day of service for Keller Williams, in which brokers and associates focus on renewing, energizing and donating.

The Lori Gervera Team donated over 350 chicken barbecue lunches to local first responders, police, ambulance drivers and healthcare workers as a way to give back to essential workers in the North Country who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nick Gervera said it’s a way to give back to those who are sacrificing so much right now.

