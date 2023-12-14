WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Love’s Travel Stop is now open in Watertown as part of four new locations that opened on Thursday, December 14.

According to a press release, the stores add a combined 377 truck parking spaces and 312 jobs to these communities. In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to General Brown Central School.

Opening four locations in a single day is an accomplishment to be proud of and our team members are ready to serve customers with clean places and friendly faces in Salinas, Michigan City, Nicholson and Watertown. Each location will provide professional drivers and four-wheel customers with amenities that will get them back on the road quickly. Shane Wharton, President of Love’s

Here are some of the features and dimensions to the Watertown location located at 23425 State Route 12 just outside Bradley Street.

Love’s Travel Stops is one of the nation’s leading travel stop network with 641 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.