Low Census 2020 response rates from seasonal residents could lead to less North Country funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “An investment for the next ten years,” said the Director of the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office Jeff Behler.

The 2020 Census is set to end September 30 and self-response rates in the North Country remain low.

With seasonal areas like Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay averaging with a 30% self-response rates, Census representative reason this with seasonal the residents.

However, this can result in negative impacts for these local communities.

According to Behler Census data provides crucial information for the local populations. Therefore leading to federal funding for infrastructure, healthcare, education, social security, and much more.

Additionally, rural areas, which comprise a majority of the North Country have low averages for their self-response rates.

The Census Bureau’s continues their outreach efforts throughout the region including local Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events.

Census 2020 Mobile Questionnaire Assistance in front of

Jefferson County Courthouse, August 25, 2020

All residents, seasonal and permanent are encouraged to fill out the 2020 Census for the North Country by the end of September.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.