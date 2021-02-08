Lowville 17-year-old criminally charged for selling handgun in December

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Police have confirmed the arrest of a minor for selling a handgun.

The Lowville Police Department confirmed on Monday that a 17-year-old from the Village of Lowville, has been charged with the criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree, a Class D Felony. The identity of the youth has not been released.

According to Police, the youth sold a handgun to another man in the Village of Lowville back in December 2020.

The individual was arraigned in Lewis County Family Court and released to a third party.

The Lowville Police Department was assisted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story