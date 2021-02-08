Lowville 17-year-old criminally charged for selling handgun in December

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Police have confirmed the arrest of a minor for selling a handgun.

The Lowville Police Department confirmed on Monday that a 17-year-old from the Village of Lowville, has been charged with the criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree, a Class D Felony. The identity of the youth has not been released.

According to Police, the youth sold a handgun to another man in the Village of Lowville back in December 2020.

The individual was arraigned in Lewis County Family Court and released to a third party.

The Lowville Police Department was assisted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force during the investigation.