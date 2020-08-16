Lowville Academy and Central School reopening plan, 2nd through 4th grade to return full-time

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the upcoming school year is quickly approaching, more schools across the North Country are finalizing their plans for students, faculty and staff.

Lowville Academy and Central School has released their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Plans differ for each grade level and are detailed accordingly.

Pre-K will begin completely remote

Kindergarten and first grade will be split into two groups and attend half-day sessions everyday

Second through fourth grade will attend school everyday. Students will be required to wear face masks and have barriers on their desks

Fifth through twelfth grade will be divided into two groups and attend school two days a week, while attending the three remaining through a virtual format

All students throughout the district will be required to undergo training in classrooms on proper hand hygiene, face coverings, social distancing, and respiratory hygiene.

LACS stated that they will be providing all students with two washable face masks, and staff with one washable face mask. Face shields will be provided for staff who request them, and clear masks will be supplied for elementary staff and grade-level service providers.

The full reopening plan for Lowville Academy and Central School and additional resources can be found on the district website.

