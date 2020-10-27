Lowville Academy confirms first case of COVID-19, temporarily switches to remote instruction

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville School District has released an update following an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

Lowville Academy and Central School announced on October 26, that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. The District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

According to LACS, due to the contact tracing beginning in the evening on October 26, the District is set to switch to remote instruction temporarily on October 27. Students are expected to return on Wednesday.

Lowville Academy Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King stated “during this time, the District will thoroughly clean and disinfect the school to prepare for students to return to their normally scheduled routine on Wednesday, October 28.

Superintendent King also stated that the District is working to follow policies, procedures and protocols. Additional extra cleaning is taking place in areas frequented by the positive student.

As of October 26, this is the first case of COVID-19 within the Lowville Academy Central School District.

