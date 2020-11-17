Lowville Academy faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville School District has released an update following an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

Lowville Academy and Central School announced on November 16, that a faculty tested positive for the coronavirus. The District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

According to LACS Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King, the faculty member has not been on campus since November 10, 2020. As confirmed by Public Health, this positive case has no immediate impact on Lowville Academy faculty, staff or students.

Superintendent King also stated that the District is working to follow policies, procedures and protocols. Additional extra cleaning is taking place in areas frequented by the positive student.

As of November 16, six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy Central School District.

