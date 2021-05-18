Lowville Academy hosting COVID vaccination clinics for students

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some Lewis County students will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Lowville Academy and Central School is partnering with Lewis County Public Health to administer doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

Due to recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Drug Administration and New York State Department of Health Guidelines, this will allow LACS students ages 12 through 17 to receive the vaccine.

Public Health clinics will be hosted at the school on both Thursday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Those parents or guardians wishing to have their child vaccinated at school are asked to complete an online survey to address needs before the clinic.