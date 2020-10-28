Lowville Academy switches to immediate remote learning in response to coronavirus spread

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Central School District is alerting the community of changes to instruction following coronavirus exposure.

Lowville Academy and Central School confirmed on October 28 that an additional student tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this confirmation, the District has announced that they will switch to complete remote instruction until November 9, 2020.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King stated that the District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. She stated that the student who has tested positive was not in attendance in school since October 26.

Superintendent Dunckel-King stated, “it is incredibly important for everyone to help to stop the spread of this virus. Please wear a mask, keep distant from others, and practice good hand-hygiene. Our actions during this move to virtual learning will determine the opportunities our

students have in the weeks and months following.”

The announcement on October 28 confirmed the fifth positive case of the coronavirus in the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

