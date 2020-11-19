Lowville and South Lewis School Districts to remain open ‘for as long as safely possible’

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — School Districts in Lewis County have provided and update regarding education plans.

Both Lowville Academy and Central School and South Lewis Central School Districts has announced that they will remain open for in-person instruction. Lowville Academy Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that this will be followed “for as long as safely possible,” while monitoring weekly infection rates.

Both districts reported that this decision was made in partnership with Lewis County Public Health following discussions of precautionary or preventative school closure due to the community spread of COVID-19.

LACS Superintendent Dunckel-King shared “we, too, are concerned about the potential spread of the virus and its overall impact on the health and wellness of our larger community. However, having students at school instead of at home has not yet been proven to have a negative impact on the community.”

The District shared that another reason to remain open for in-person instruction is the understanding that closing for remote instruction would “impact families and those same families depend on the consistency and predictability.”

SLCSD Superintendent Douglas Premo also shared that “this decision to remain open has not come without great discussion, debate and thoughtful consideration.” Also stating that the District will “continue to stay open until we have an outbreak of positive cases connected to our school, have too numerous staff or students in quarantine to operate safely or effectively, or are required to close.”

Both Districts also stated that although these decisions will remain in place, families should prepare in the event that the District has to shift to remote learning due to COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: