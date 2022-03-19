LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Lowville is recognizing one of its residents for their contributions over the last year.

The village is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen of the Year award. To qualify to be nominated individuals must be a resident of Lowville and at least 21-years-old.

The application asks individuals to list five accomplishments of nominees as well as how long nominees dedicated their time to each accomplishment. They also ask for the nominee’s information as well as has a section where individuals can leave additional comments about nominees.

All submissions must be turned in to the Village Clerk’s Office in the Village dropbox by April 30. Residents can also mail submissions to the Village of Lowville at 5535 Bostwick Street in Lowville. The form for nominations and more information can be found on the Village’s website.