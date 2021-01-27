Lowville and Beaver River School Districts confirm new COVID-19 infections

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Lewis County reported new COVID-19 infections, alerting the community of potential exposures.

Both the Lowville Academy and Central School District and Beaver River Central School District reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed that a high school student tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to Dunckel-King, the District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

COVID-19 data for the District is specified below.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Lowville Elementary School 24 4 28 Lowville Middle School 14 2 16 Lowville High School 16 2 18 Total 62

Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd Green also alerted the community on Tuesday of two positive cases.

According to Green, two students tested positive for the coronavirus and were determined the be in school when potentially infectious. Beaver River is currently working alongside Lewis County Public Health to complete contact tracing.

The following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in the Beaver River Central School District.