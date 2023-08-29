LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Lowville has announced that its preparing an application for the 2023 State DRI competition. Lowville will be competing for $10 million in the North Country Region to help revitalize the downtown area.

The seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will build on the previous years of 2019, 2021 and 2022 to highlight the Village’s historic downtown district, with partnerships emphasizing placemaking and complete streets, affordable housing, community health and fitness, outdoor recreation, and business development opportunities.

The public is welcome to give their input on what should be done next. The village will team up with Naturally Lewis and Lewis County to host DRI Downtown Day on Thursday, September 14. This day will gather input from the community at various locations.

The public is encouraged to visit any of the locations to submit your ideas on downtown revitalization initiatives in the Village of Lowville and learn more about the DRI application process:

Cafe Z, 7594 S State Street, 8:00 a.m. – noon

Crumbs. Bakeshop, 5421 Shady Avenue, 8:00 a.m. – noon

The PB&J Cafe, 7409 Utica Boulevard, 8:00 a.m. – noon

Jeb’s Restaurant, 5403 Shady Avenue, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Bateman Draft House, 7578 S State St, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Lowville’s application will once again highlight downtown business development, redevelopment of our downtown spaces, and enhancement of outdoor recreational opportunities unique to Lewis County. As part of the application process, the Village is assembling a preliminary list of potential projects to be considered as part of the competitive application process and is seeking project ideas from community members. Project proposals may be on public or private property. Project proposals must be submitted by Friday, September 15.

If you have ideas, would like to offer support, or would like to submit a project proposal within the 2023 downtown Lowville boundary, please visit: www.lowvilledri.com.