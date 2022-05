LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Lowville has released which dates their band will be performing this summer.

All of the concerts will take place at Veteran’s Park and will be held at 7 p.m. The complete summer schedule is listed below.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday,August 3, 2022

More information can be found on the Village of Lowville’s website.