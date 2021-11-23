Lowville breaks ground on $9.7M wastewater treatment project

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Phase 2 of the long-term project began on November 23 with a ceremonial groundbreaking kicking off construction.

The construction will be focused on improving the wastewater treatment plant located on East State Street in Lowville. The project consists of two upgrades to the two existing lagoons which hold wastewater after it is cycled through the system. This will include repairs, improvements, new liners, replacing the chlorine contact tanks, and building a new sodium storage building.

Not only will the project revamp the wastewater treatment facility but also provide additional construction jobs in the area. The project was made possible by $4.1 million in funding from New York State Empire Development and $1.28 million from the Environmental Facilities Corporation.





Additionally, the project will help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases to people, wildlife, and the environment through disinfection. Communications Manager at GYMO Morgan Spencer said the project will benefit the community in multiple ways.

“This strategic investment will not only help the water system but also, spur economic development,” Spencer said. “This is a great project for the long-term growth and prosperity of the community.”