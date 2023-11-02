LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A longtime business staple in Lowville is closing its doors after 107 years in business.

In a letter posted on social media, Nortz and Virkler Ford in Lowville has announced it has closed as off Wednesday, November 1. The dealership said that it was the best available option for their family.

The business opened in 1916, which was only 13 years after the founding of the Ford Motor Company. The letter thanked to community and customers for all of the great relationships they’ve forged.

Caskinette Ford in Carthage will get the records and business transferred over from Nortz and Virkler.