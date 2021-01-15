Lowville Central School District confirms 4 COVID-19 Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville School District reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed an additional four COVID-19 cases on January 15.

According to Superintendent Dunckel-King, a staff member, an elementary student and two students in the middle school tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dunckel-King, there has been no district-wide change to instruction. Only classes impacted by the positive cases have transitioned to remote learning during the period of quarantine.

The District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified

The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.