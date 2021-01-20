Several Lewis County school districts confirm new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in Lewis County confirmed additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Lowville Academy and Central School District, Beaver River Central School District and Copenhagen Central School District all confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King stated on Tuesday that six new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows.

3 elementary students

1 middle school student

2 high school students

According to Dunckel-King, the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Additionally, all elementary school students are scheduled to continue to follow remote learning from January 19 through January 22, 2021.

As of January 19, the following COVID-19 data is the most current for Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Lowville Elementary School 19 2 21 Lowville Middle School 12 2 14 Lowville High School 14 2 16 Total 51

In the Copenhagen Central School District, a staff and student both tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Administration, due to the contact tracing process, the District temporarily switched to remote learning for the day on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Copenhagen Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Copenhagen Central School District 14 12 26

Additionally on Tuesday, Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd Green reported that four students tested positive for the virus. These cases were spread over two days.

Superintendent Green shared that two of the students were present during the infectious period. The District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Beaver River Central School District.