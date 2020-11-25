Lowville Central School District student tests positive for coronavirus

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.

Lowville Academy and Central School Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King announced on November 25 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. The District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

According to Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King, due to the school not being in session, the positive COVID-19 case has not impact on the District’s instructional program.

Superintendent King also stated that the District is working to follow policies, procedures and protocols. Additional extra cleaning is taking place in areas frequented by the positive student.

As of November 25, seven COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy Central School District.

LATEST STORIES: