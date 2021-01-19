Lowville Central Schools confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases, elementary school continues with remote learning

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King reported on Monday that eight new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows.

2 staff members

4 elementary students

2 high school students

According to Dunckel-King, the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Additionally, all elementary school students are scheduled to continue to follow remote learning from January 19 through January 22, 2021.

As of January 18, the following COVID-19 data is the most current for Lowville Academy and Central School District.