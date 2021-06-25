Lowville Cream Cheese Festival scheduled for September

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Say Cheese! The Lowville Cream Cheese Festival will return in 2021.

The Lowville Cream Cheese Festival Committee announced that following guidance from New York State and other local entities, the Festival will be held in the North Country this year.

To continue with the festival’s tradition of hosting the event on the third Saturday of September, the 2021 festival is scheduled for September 18, 2021.

However, the committee shared that due to the festival typically being a non-ticketed, non-gated event, the festival will be required to follow any guidance in place leading up to and on the date of the festival. The committee stated that this may result in modification.

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate the challenges of hosting an event that draws thousands of people from and to our region,” stated the Lowville Cream Cheese Festival Committee. “Above all, we ask everyone remember this event is run solely by volunteers who are doing their best to provide a wholesome event for our community.”

The 2020 Lowville Cream Cheese Festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.