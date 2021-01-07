Lowville District health office employee positive for COVID-19, District closes temporarily

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville School District has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case impacting instruction methods.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on January 6 that an employee in the health office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Resulting from the positive case, Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that a school nurse and nursing aid have been quarantined and the District is unable to open the health office for the remainder of the week.

Superintendent Dunckel-King shared that these restrictions will require the entire District to switch to remote instruction through January 11, 2021.

Additionally, the District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified

The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Lowville Elementary School 10 2 12 Lowville Middle School 7 1 8 Lowville High School 8 2 9 District employees — 1 1 Total 30

