Lowville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site temporarily closed due to winter weather

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to predicted extreme winter weather, a drive-thru COVID-19 site has announced their temporary closure.

The Lewis County Health System has announced that their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Lowville, N.Y., will close due to inclement weather.

The site will be closed on November 2 and remain so through November 3, 2020.

