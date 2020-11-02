Lowville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site temporarily closed due to winter weather

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to predicted extreme winter weather, a drive-thru COVID-19 site has announced their temporary closure.
The Lewis County Health System has announced that their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Lowville, N.Y., will close due to inclement weather.
The site will be closed on November 2 and remain so through November 3, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Both campaigns hold last-minute rallies before Election Day
- Families, daycares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules
- Olympic Q&A: Pandemic planning for tickets, fans, doctors
- Northern Credit Union announces expansion in Dexter
- ‘COVID-19 is real’: Eighth-grader in Missouri dies from coronavirus complications
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.