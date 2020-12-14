Lowville Elementary School shifts to remote instruction Monday, new student COVID-19 case at Middle School

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction and new COVID-19 cases.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed new COVID-19 cases within the District. Dunckel-King confirmed on December 12 that a faculty member at the elementary school and on December 14 that a student at the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Dunckel-King, the student at the Middle School was not present at school during the infectious period. No changes to instruction have been confirmed.

Additionally, following LACS’ announcement on December 10 that the Elementary School would pivot to complete remote instruction on December 14, no changes were confirmed following the faculty COVID-19 case.

Lowville Elementary School is expected to return to in-person instruction on December 21, 2020.

As of December 14, 2020, 15 COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

LATEST STORIES: