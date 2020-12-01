Lowville First Presbyterian Church groundkeeper honored as Lewis County Senior of the Year

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County has named their Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year.

Lewis County’s Office of the Aging recently name the recipient of their annual Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year award, to highlight a community member who has contributed to the senior community at large.

Nathaniel Virkler, was named the recipient of this years award was nominated by friends at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville, N.Y.

According to the Office of the Aging, Virkler is responsible for both the grounds at the First Presbyterian Church and the Andover House, both in Lowville.

The Office stated that Virkler, “volunteers his time trimming trees and bushes, and mowing

the grass. He also weeds, cultivates, mulches, waters, and tends to the needs of both

properties. He uses his own equipment, provides all the materials and donates his time to

serve the church and the entire community.”

Additionally, Nathaniel Virkler helped to maintain a “community garden” in the area, where he helped to grow vegetables for local businesses and organizations such as the Lowville Food Pantry, Stone Soup dinners and Karcher Country Estates.

The Office added that Virkler also helps to tranposrt community members to personal and professional appointments; “being on ‘call’ for rides when necessary.”

Lewis County Office of the Aging Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year award was announced on November 30, 2020.

