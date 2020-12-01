LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County has named their Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year.
Lewis County’s Office of the Aging recently name the recipient of their annual Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year award, to highlight a community member who has contributed to the senior community at large.
Nathaniel Virkler, was named the recipient of this years award was nominated by friends at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville, N.Y.
According to the Office of the Aging, Virkler is responsible for both the grounds at the First Presbyterian Church and the Andover House, both in Lowville.
The Office stated that Virkler, “volunteers his time trimming trees and bushes, and mowing
the grass. He also weeds, cultivates, mulches, waters, and tends to the needs of both
properties. He uses his own equipment, provides all the materials and donates his time to
serve the church and the entire community.”
Additionally, Nathaniel Virkler helped to maintain a “community garden” in the area, where he helped to grow vegetables for local businesses and organizations such as the Lowville Food Pantry, Stone Soup dinners and Karcher Country Estates.
The Office added that Virkler also helps to tranposrt community members to personal and professional appointments; “being on ‘call’ for rides when necessary.”
Lewis County Office of the Aging Randy Streeter Senior Citizen of the Year award was announced on November 30, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lowville First Presbyterian Church groundkeeper honored as Lewis County Senior of the Year
- ‘Not a pop-up’: 200 Sephora locations to open in Kohl’s stores in 2021
- Michael William Fisher named 15th Bishop of Buffalo Diocese
- NewsNation, WGN America coming to YouTube TV in January 2021
- Members of Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office appears in NFL commercial
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.