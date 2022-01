LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Food Pantry has announced the return of its evening hours.

According to a post on the Pantry’s Facebook page, starting January 11 the pantry will be open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The pantry is located at 5502 Trinity Ave in Lowville behind the fence.

Although no appointment is necessary, residents must check-in before 6:45 p.m. and will be served on a first come first serve basis.