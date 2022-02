LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) —The Lowville Food Pantry is looking for volunteers to help operate the organization.

According to a post from the pantry, they are in need of volunteers to work on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The organization said that if they do not gain the needed volunteers they may have to discontinue their night hours. Those interested in volunteering their time are encouraged to call 315-376-7431 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.