Lowville Food Pantry receives anonymous match donation, expands to larger location

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Food Pantry is expanding.

Back in June, the Lowville Food Pantry received an anonymous donation and met its $25,000 match to expand to a new location. Now, the Pantry is in the process of moving to a larger location at 5502 Trinity Avenue.

Photo: Lowville Food Pantry Facebook

“Our deepest thank you go out to our match donor who wished to remain anonymous,” stated the Food Pantry. “Your generosity and support of the pantry humbles all of us involved with the pantry from the volunteers, the staff to the board of directors. We thank you sincerely for your donation. To the community we would like to offer our deepest thank you as well. Without your continued assistance and support, we could not do the things we do to assist our community when they come to us with a need.”

Its new complex will now house several of its program. This includes the Christmas Sharing Program, Santa for Seniors and the pantry. Pantry organizers also shared that it plans to eventually house a community building that will offer local services, offices, emergency services, communal meals, community functions and special events.

Photo: Lowville Food Pantry Facebook

Additionally, a property adjacent to the building will serve as a community garden. This will aim to provide fresh vegetables to consumers of the pantry nearby residents.

To accommodate for the relocation, the Lowville Food Pantry will be closed starting Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. The Pantry is scheduled to open at 5502 Trinity Avenue on Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m.