Lowville Food Pantry seeking artwork donations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all local artists!
The Lowville Food Pantry has released a call for artwork donations from local artists.
The nonprofit agency is currently asking for artwork or crafts from community members.
According to the Food Pantry, the artwork will be sold to help raise funds for their new building.
The Lowville Food Pantry sent out the call on October 4, 2020.
Those willing to donate can drop their artwork at the Food Pantry or call Daniel Taylorat (315) 376-7431.
