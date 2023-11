LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lowville Free Library is having its book sale until Tuesday, November 28.

The hours for the sale will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesdays and Thursdays will have the sale running from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The sale not take place when the library is closed for Thanksgiving and the day after.

Books of all kinds will be available at the library location on 5387 Dayan Street in Lowville.