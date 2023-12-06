The Lowville Future Farmers of America will host the third Annual Tractor Lighting Contest open for anyone in the Lowville School District who wants to participate.

The association is asking individuals and/or businesses to light up your tractors or equipment (lawn mowers included) for the weekend of December 15-18. All tractor displays must be set up by Thursday, December 14 and remain up until Monday, December 18. Feel free to keep the displays up for longer.

Email your physical address to Mr. Phelps at mphelps@lowvilleacademy.org to register by Sunday, December 10. This is so display locations can be shared. Contestants are then asked to email three pictures of the lighted tractor display by December 15.

All entries will be placed on the Lowville FFA Alumni and Supporters Facebook Page for the community to pick the winning display. The Lowville FFA Alumni and Supporters will sponsor a prize of $50 to the first place display, and $25 to the second place. Good luck to all participants.