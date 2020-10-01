Lowville Halloween Towne officially cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County based Halloween event has officially been cancelled.

Organizers and hosts of the 2020 Halloween Towne Celebration called the event off on October 1, 2020. The event scheduled for Saturday October 31, Halloween, was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and the event drawing large crowds.

“I Know many people are looking forward to the return of large events in our area and I am too,” stated Event Chairman Jeremiah Papineau. “However, even though reported COVID-19 cases in our region are low when compared to other areas, I don’t want to do anything that could contribute to even the slightest uptick, especially so close on the heels of schools reopening.”

The annual event annually draws hundreds of community members and has previously included face painting, scavenger hunts, haunted houses and a free movie showing at the Town Hall Theater. However, according to the organizers, Halloween Towne most notably centers around door-to-door trick-or-treating at businesses in downtown Lowville.

Organizers stated that Halloween Towne is anticipated to return on Saturday October 30, 2021.

