Lowville house fire under investigation, home a total loss

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A home on Snell Road in Lowville is a total loss following a fire on Wednesday.

According to a release from Lewis County Emergency Management, Mark D. Lehman, the home’s owner, called Lewis County Dispatch to report that the home was full of smoke.

New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department and Croghan Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Mutual aid was requested from Lowville Volunteer Fire Department and Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

The home was destroyed by extensive smoke and water damage. The cause has not been determined at this time and is under investigation.