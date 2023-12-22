LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Skaters looking to try out the ice at Lowville’s rink will have to wait longer.

Village of Lowville organizers delayed the opening of the ice skating sheet due to the anticipated climbing temperatures. Some forecasts have temps reaching into the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.

Skating was slated to open on Saturday, December 23. However, that opening date has been pushed back.

An announcement will be made once the weather conditions allow for completion of the ice sheet and opening of the rink.