Lowville ice skating rink opening for the season

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town and Village of Lowville Ice Skating Rink will be opening for the season on December 10.

The official opening will begin at 5 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion and will be available to the public free of charge. According to the Village of Lowville website, officials will require anyone using the ice-skating rink to follow strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The regular-season schedule for the rink is as follows:

Sunday Noon – 6 p.m. Monday 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students from the school districts will be from December 27 through December 31, January 17, and February 21 through February 25. Below is the rink’s schedule while kids in the district are on vacation from school and on holidays:

Monday Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday Noon – 5 p.m. Wednesday Noon – 8 p.m. Thursday Noon – 5 p.m. Friday Noon – 9 p.m.

The rink will be closed on December 25, on any snow days declared by Lowville Academy and Central School, any day the schools are closed due to COVID-19, and any days the weather conditions are unsuitable for safe operation of the rink.