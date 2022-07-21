LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lowville is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing an ATV in the village.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Kyle T. Simpson on July 20 regarding an ATV larceny that occurred in the village of Lowville on May 28. The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Lewis County Probation Department and was able to locate Simpson at the Lewis County Fair. Police stated that Simpson was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Simpson was transported to the Public Safety Building and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree. He was arraigned in the Town of West Turin CAP Court and held in Lewis County Jail on a probation violation.

Police stated that Simpson was also wanted by State Police in Watertown on other charges. The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Lowville Police Department and members of the New York State Police.