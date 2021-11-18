Lowville man arrested after allegedly recording victim in bathroom

NEW BREMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested on charges of unlawful surveillance.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest of Willard E. Bailey, age 58 from Lowville, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, this arrest was after an investigation into a complaint from another adult living in the same residence as Bailey.

Deputies stated that the adult discovered two videos on a cell phone located in the house that depicted a victim in a bathroom undressing and showing intimate body parts.

Deputies confirmed that the video was recorded without the victim’s consent and the phone was hidden in the bathroom. This incident occurred on January 23, 2021.

On November 17, Bailey was then arrested on two counts of Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Class, which are listed as “E” felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of West Turin Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

An order or protection was also issued on the behalf of the victim.