Lowville man arrested after damaging car windshield with flower pot

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lowville man on October 23 after a vehicle’s windshield was damaged.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Justin D. Marmon from Lowville damaged a vehicle’s windshield by striking it with a flower pot at 5590 River Street in the Village of Lowville. As a result, Marmon was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Lowville Court at a later date.