Lowville man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Sheriff Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin J. Waldron of Lowville on January 27 on charges stemming from a traffic stop that occurred on October 12, 2020 in the Town of Martinsburg.

According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found packaging, scales and 5.7 grams of methamphetamine in Waldron’s possession. K-9 Winnie assisted with the search.

Deputies attempted to contact Waldron several times after receiving results from the New York State Police Crime Lab confirming the weight of the methamphetamine found during the traffic stop. They obtained a warrant in November from the Town of Martinsburg Court.

Waldron was then identified as the passenger in a vehicle during a separate traffic stop on January 27, 2021 in the Town of Denmark. He was immediately taken into custody regarding two warrants.

Waldron was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Waldron was arraigned via CAP court in the Town of West Turin Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail on $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond.