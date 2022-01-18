LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident involving criminal mischief last October.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrested of 29-year-old Justin D. Marmon of Lowville, New York.

The arrest stems from an incident that took place on River Street in Lowville on October 23, 2021. According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 2:24 in the morning, Marmon was found to have damaged a flower urn by throwing it against a car windshield.

Marmon was arrested by Lewis County Sheriff’s on January 13 and was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Lowville Court at a later date.