LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville man was arrested on a warrant in connection to a methamphetamine investigation, according to a press release from the Lewis County Drug Task Force.

Joshua J. Young, 31, was arrested on three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Police say Young was arraigned in Lewis County Court and held on a $500 bail at Lewis County Jail.