Lowville man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested following charges of sexual abuse.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released the arrest following an investigation in the Town of Martinsburg. Deputies announced that Wayne A. Bender, 39 of Lowville N.Y. has been arrested following incidents that occured from the end of August 2020 through the end of September 2020.

According to Deputies, Bender was found to unlawfully enter an adult victim’s home on four occasions and forcing the victim to have unwanted forcible sexual contact with them.

Additionally, Lewis County Sheriff’s stated that Bender exposed himself to the female while in her residence and one of the incidents occured in the presence of a two-year-old child.

Deputies confirmed that Bender was charged with four counts of Burglary in the second degree, three counts of Sexual Abuse, one county of Sexual abuse in the third degree, one county of Public Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bender was arrested by Lewis County Sheriff’s on December 15 and was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released to probation supervision.

