Lowville man arrested for making terroristic threats against judge, police families

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities have arrested a man from Lowville for threatening family members of a county court judge and local police officers.

According to New York State Police, Verne L. Harris Jr., age 24, from Lowville, New York, has been accused of making threats against the family members of Lewis County Probation, Lowville Police Department and Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King.

As a result, the Lowville Police Department located Harris in the Village of Lowville and placed him in custody. He was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat, which is considered a class “D” felony.

Additionally State Police confirmed Harris’ previously criminal history. This included two prior felony convictions, one in June 2015 and the other in July 2015. Both were for Assault in the second degree.

Harris was arraigned at the town of West Turin Court by Town Justice Earl. He was then remanded to the Lewis County Jail without bail. Harris is scheduled to appear at the town of Lowville Court on September 30, 2021 at 4 p.m.