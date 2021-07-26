Lowville man arrested for possessing meth after trespassing on private property

WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lowville was arrested on Friday after trespassing on private property and possessing illegal drugs.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack K. Simpson, 40, from Lowville on July 23. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, this was following an active trespass complaint on Lonson Road in the town of Watson that stated that a vehicle has driven through a posted barrier and entered onto private property, with the subject still believed to be on the premises.

Deputies utilized the department UTV’s to search the property and located the suspected vehicle that had become immobile. This is when deputies located Simpson, and he was then taken into custody.

Upon search incident to arrest, deputies also found a quantity methamphetamine, scales and packing. Simpson was then evaluated at the scene where he failed field sobriety tests.

Later, Simpson was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert at the Lewis County Public Safety Building. Simpson was charged with the following:

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, B Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, A Misdemeanor

Driving with Ability Impaired by Drugs, Unclassified Misdemeanor

Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, B Felony

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, A Misdemeanor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police and Groff’s Towing.