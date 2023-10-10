LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 25-year-old Lowville man is facing multiple charges relating to allegedly downloading child pornography.

New York State Police arrested Lucino Hernandez-Bautista on Friday, October 6 and charged him with the following:

Promoting Sexual Performance of a child less than 17 years old, class “D” felony

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a child less than 16 years old, class “E” felony

Endangering the Welfare of a child, class “A” misdemeanor

Hernandez-Bautista is charged with allegedly uploading and downloading sexually explicit photos/videos with a 13-year-old female.

He was arraigned at the Town of Croghan Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail on $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond.