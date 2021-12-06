Lowville man arrested on drug charges after police investigate fentanyl sales

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On December 3 the Lewis County Drug Task Force arrested a 29-year-old man from Lowville on multiple controlled substance charges.

According to a press release from the LCDTF, 29-year-old Joseph R. Fitzgerald from Lowville was arrested for two counts for both the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance in the third degree.

As a result, Fitzgerald was arraigned on December 6 and was remanded to the Lewis County Jail. He was previously released on a $30,000 bond which remained in place, but with the new charges an additional bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond.

He was also indicted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree from a previous arrest in July. He was arraigned for these charges on December 6 as well.

The arrests stemmed from ongoing task force investigations into the illegal sale and possession of fentanyl, fentanyl mixed with heroin and methamphetamine. The Lewis County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lowville Police Department and the New York State Police throughout the investigations.