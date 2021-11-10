Lowville man arrested on felony rape charges

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Lowville has been arrested by state authorities on rape charges.

New York State Police in Watertown has confirmed that Scott E. Cooley, age 51, from Lowville was arrested on November 9.

According to NYSP, Cooley was charged after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17. Police stated that this occurred several times in 2015.

Following an investigation, he was arrested on charges of Rape in the Third Degree, which is labeled as a class “E” felony.

Cooley was arraigned in the city of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on a $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.